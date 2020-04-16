Left Menu
Development News Edition

SCTIMST develops diagnostic test kit to confirm COVID19 in 2 hours

The confirmatory diagnostic test, which detects the N Gene of SARS- COV2 using reverse transcriptase loop-mediated amplification of viral nucleic acid (RT-LAMP), will be one of the world’s first few if not the first of its kinds in the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trivandrum | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:16 IST
SCTIMST develops diagnostic test kit to confirm COVID19 in 2 hours
The tests performed at NIV Alappuzha (authorized by ICMR) show that Chitra GeneLAMP- N has 100% accuracy and match with test results using RT-PCR. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum, an Institute of National Importance, of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has developed a diagnostic test kit that can confirm COVID19 in 2 hours at low cost.

The confirmatory diagnostic test, which detects the N Gene of SARS- COV2 using reverse transcriptase loop-mediated amplification of viral nucleic acid (RT-LAMP), will be one of the world's first few if not the first of its kinds in the world.

The test kit, funded by the DST called Chitra GeneLAMP-N, is highly specific for SARS-CoV-2 N-gene and can detect two regions of the gene, which will ensure that the test does not fail even if one region of the viral gene undergoes mutation during its current spread.

The tests performed at NIV Alappuzha (authorized by ICMR) show that Chitra GeneLAMP- N has 100% accuracy and match with test results using RT-PCR. This has been intimated to ICMR, the authority to approve it, for COVID-19 testing in India, following which License needs to be obtained from CDSCO for manufacture.

Current PCR kits in India enable detection of E gene for screening and RdRp gene for confirmation. Chitra GeneLAMP-N gene testing will allow confirmation in one test without the need for a screening test and at much lower costs.

The detection time is 10 minutes, and the sample to result in time (from RNA extraction in swab to RT-LAMP detection time) will be less than 2 hours. A total of 30 samples can be tested in a single batch in a single machine allowing a large number of samples to be tested each day.

"Development of a novel, inexpensive, rapid confirmatory for the diagnosis of COVID1-9 by Sree Chitra in record time is a compelling example of how a creative team of clinicians and scientists working together seamlessly can leverage knowledge and infrastructure to make relevant breakthroughs. Establishment of a Technology Research Center at SCTIMST and four other DST institutions has brought rich dividends by conversion of basic research into important technologies", said Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST.

The testing facility can be easily set up even in the laboratories of district hospitals with limited facilities and trained laboratory technicians. The results can be read from the machine from the change in fluorescence. The cost of testing with the new device for LAMP testing and the test kit for 2 regions of N gene( including RNA extraction) will be less than Rs 1000/test for the laboratory.

Sree Chitra has also additionally developed the specific RNA extraction kits along with GeneLAMP-N test kits and testing devices. The technology was transferred in for manufacture to M/S Agappe Diagnostics Ltd, Ernakulam, a leading company in In-vitro diagnostics with national and international operations.

Dr. Anoop Thekkuveettil, a Senior Scientist of the Biomedical Technology Wing of the Institute and Scientist-in -charge of the division of molecular medicine under the Department of Applied Biology and his team developed the kit in the last 3 weeks.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC says oil market undergoing 'historic shock'

The OPEC oil cartel said Thursday that the world market for crude is undergoing an unprecedented jolt due to coronavirus mitigation measures that have decimated demand. The oil market is currently undergoing a historic shock that is abrupt,...

4 new COVID-19 cases in Bihar in last 24 hours, count hits 74

A total of 4 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Bihar in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 74 in the state. Out of the total new cases, two males are native of Buxar and have a travel history to Asansol in West B...

Sree Chitra develops cheaper,faster diagnostic test kit for COVID-19

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology SCTIMST here has developed a much cheaper and faster diagnostic test kit Chitra Gene LAMP-N which is highly confirmatory for the diagnosis of COVID-19 that has claimed ov...

US coronavirus death toll tops 30,000: tracker

he confirmed coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed 30,000 on Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The tracker says 30,990 people have now died in the country from COVID-19 since the start of the global...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020