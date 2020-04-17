TikTok launches 'Family Pairing' feature to let parents keep check on kids' accounts

Stepping up the parental control feature of its app, TikTok on Thursday added a new feature that allows parents to set restrictions remotely on the accounts of their children. According to The Verge, the feature termed as the 'Family Pairing' feature lets parents link their own TikTok accounts with the account of the children.

'Family Pairing' allows parents to disable direct messages, set screen time limits and disable direct messages. TikTok will also be disabling the feature of direct messages for all the users below the age of 16 from today, reported The Verge. (ANI)

