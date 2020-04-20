Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook keeping people safe, informed during coronavirus crisis

Facebook is supporting the global public health community's work by keeping people safe and informed during the coronavirus crisis.

ANI | California | Updated: 20-04-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 23:57 IST
Facebook keeping people safe, informed during coronavirus crisis
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Facebook is supporting the global public health community's work by keeping people safe and informed during the coronavirus crisis. Facebook is working to address the long-term impacts by supporting industries in need and making it easier for the people to find and offer help in their communities.

The social media giant is connecting people to credible information on Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp and also combating COVID-19 misinformation across their apps. The company is also investing USD 100 million in the news industry and supporting fact-checkers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Netanyahu and rival Gantz clinch Israel power-sharing deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist election rival Benny Gantz signed a deal on Monday to form a national emergency government, ending a year of unprecedented political deadlock.The power sharing agreement clinched af...

Man arrested in Ireland in connection with deaths of 39 Vietnamese in 2019 -UK police

Ronan Hughes, a 40-year-old from County Armagh in Northern Ireland, was arrested in Ireland on Monday in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found in a lorry trailer in Essex, south-east England, in October 2019, ...

WHO insists it hid nothing, sounded virus alarm from start

The World Health Organization insisted Monday that it sounded the alarm on the novel coronavirus right from the very start and had hidden nothing from Washington about the deadly pandemic. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there wer...

5 jute mills in West Bengal get govt nod to resume ops

Five jute mills in West Bengal got the approval of the state government to resume operations amid a huge pending order for packaging materials. The industry was disappointed with a handful of mills getting approval to operate despite repeat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020