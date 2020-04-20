Facebook keeping people safe, informed during coronavirus crisis

Facebook is supporting the global public health community's work by keeping people safe and informed during the coronavirus crisis. Facebook is working to address the long-term impacts by supporting industries in need and making it easier for the people to find and offer help in their communities.

The social media giant is connecting people to credible information on Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp and also combating COVID-19 misinformation across their apps. The company is also investing USD 100 million in the news industry and supporting fact-checkers. (ANI)

