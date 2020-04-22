Patreon lays off 13% of its staff amid coronvirus pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage all across the globe, Patreon has decided to lay off 13 per cent of its workforce. The company laid off 30 employees due to the economic uncertainties caused by the deadly virus.

"It is unclear how long this economic uncertainty will last and therefore, to prepare accordingly, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with 13% of Patreon's workforce," TechCrunch quoted Patreon spokesperson as saying. "This decision was not made lightly and consisted of several other factors beyond the financial ones," the spokesperson added.

Last month, the US-based company, in a blog post, wrote: "Not only are patrons not leaving the platform, we've even seen many of them upgrade their tiers to support their favourite creators during this challenging time." Also, in March alone, the platform onboarded 50,000 new creators of which the average income was 60 per cent higher than previous months.

The spokesperson said: "Although the business is in a strong cash position, we want to ensure that we can continue to support creators for many years to come." (ANI)

