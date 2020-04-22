Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix gets over 15 million new subscribers in Q1 due to coronavirus lockdown

As the lockdown prompted by the spread of novel coronavirus has increased the online content consumption, Netflix reported an increase of 15.8 million subscribers in its first quarter.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 14:55 IST
Netflix gets over 15 million new subscribers in Q1 due to coronavirus lockdown
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

As the lockdown prompted by the spread of novel coronavirus has increased the online content consumption, Netflix reported an increase of 15.8 million subscribers in its first quarter. According to The Verge, the increase in the number of subscribers of the platform is more than half of what was expected.

However, an increase of 7.2 million subscribers was expected from the platform. As per The Verge, the popular online video streaming platform now has 182 million subscribers across the globe.

The quarterly revenue of the company stood at USD 5.77 billion.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UAE, Pakistan working on more repatriation flights for Pakistanis

The United Arab Emirates and Pakistan are working to add more flights to repatriate Pakistani citizens from the Gulf Arab state, a Dubai government source said on Wednesday. Islamabad last week began repatriating some of its citizens from t...

Strict action should be taken against those who obstruct performance of last rites of warriors succumbing to COVID-19: MHA to states.

Strict action should be taken against those who obstruct performance of last rites of warriors succumbing to COVID-19 MHA to states....

Brexit's back: double-whammy for sterling after virus shock

Shoved aside by the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit is set to work its way into the headlines again as a June deadline for extending Britains 11-month transition period turns currency traders focus - and selling pressure - back to the pound.La...

Centre lectures Bengal on Covid-19 preparedness, sends teams, but doesn't provide proper testing kits: CM Mamata Banerjee.

Centre lectures Bengal on Covid-19 preparedness, sends teams, but doesnt provide proper testing kits CM Mamata Banerjee....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020