Netflix to premier newest season of Pokemon animated series

Netflix has announced that the newest season of Pokemon animated series will be premiered exclusively on the video streaming platform in the US. The 23rd season of the series with 12 episodes will launch on June 12 with additional new episodes of 'Pokemon Journeys: The Series' to be added quarterly throughout the season.

The senior vice president of international business at The Pokemon Company International, Emily Arons, said Netflix is the ideal partner to premier the new episodes. "With their tremendous reach and ability for fans to enjoy content anytime and anywhere, Netflix is the ideal partner to premiere new episodes of the beloved animated Pokemon series in the U.S.," Aron said in a statement.

"We can't wait for Pokemon fans of all ages to continue discovering the spirit of adventure and friendship in Pokemon Journeys: The Series, our newest season coming to Netflix this June," she added. (ANI)