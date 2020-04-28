Apple Music to be available on Samsung TVs
Samsung TVs will now be able to launch an Apple Music App directly without the need to buy a set-top box such as Apple TV.ANI | California | Updated: 28-04-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 10:24 IST
Samsung TVs will now be able to launch an Apple Music App directly without the need to buy a set-top box such as Apple TV. Besides the Apple Music feature, users will now also be able to see a section called "At Home With Apply Music", Mashable reported.
This feature will include editorial playlists as well as interviews and recorded FaceTime chats with artists. However, Apple Music will only be available on Samsung TV models from 2018 to 2020.
Earlier, Samsung was also the first TV manufacturer to offer the Apple TV app. (ANI)
