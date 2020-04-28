Left Menu
COVID-19: Youtube introduces fact-check panels to searches in US to halt spread of misinformation

In an attempt to protect users in US from misinformation amid the coronavirus pandemic, Youtube will add informational panels containing information from its network of fact-checkers to videos.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

In an attempt to protect users in the US from misinformation amid the coronavirus pandemic, Youtube will add informational panels containing information from its network of fact-checkers to the searches. "When users are searching on YouTube around a specific claim, we want to give an opportunity for those fact checks to show up right then and there, when our users are looking for information -- especially around fast-moving, quickly changing topics like COVID-19," The Verge quoted Neal Mohan, YouTube's chief product officer as saying.

"But of course fact checking will apply more broadly now that it's launching here in the US," he added. When a user will search for topics, a panel will appear at the top where fact-checkers have published relevant articles on the subject. The feature was introduced last year in Brazil and India.

There are more than a dozen US publishers already participating in Youtube's network of fact-checkers, the video-streaming platform said. Some of them are FactCheck.org, PolitiFact, and The Washington Post Fact Checker. Also, the network is open to any publisher that is a member of the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) and signs its code of principles. (ANI)

