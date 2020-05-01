Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan debuts robots at hotels for virus patients

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:04 IST
Japan debuts robots at hotels for virus patients

Robot staff debuted at a Tokyo hotel used for mildly sick coronavirus patients under a new plan to free up beds at hospitals overburdened with more severe cases. 1Pepper, a talking robot, greets new guests at the lobby, while Whiz, a cleaning robot, operates in areas where patients pick up meals and other daily necessities to reduce infection risks for human staff.

1Pepper, wearing a white surgical mask, greeted Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike as she walked into the hotel during Friday's demonstration. Pepper also reminds patients to check their temperature and rest well. Guests can also access health management applications on computers and tablets to record their temperatures and symptoms.

The robots, made by SoftBank Robotics, will also be deployed at other hotels rented by Tokyo's metropolitan government for patients with no or mild symptoms. So far, Tokyo has secured five hotels and aims to increase the number of rooms from the current 1,500 to 2,800. The hotels are also staffed by doctors and nurses, but officials hope the robots can cheer up an otherwise lonely time for guests who are isolated in single rooms for their weekslong stay. Japan has 14,281 confirmed cases, with 432 deaths, according to the health ministry.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Give report on any COVID-19 infected patient in jail: HC to authorities

The Delhi High Court Friday directed the authorities to give a report on whether there are any COVID-19 infected patients in the Tihar Jail premises and if social distancing norms are being followed there. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi a...

Uttarakhand creates web link for people trapped in lockdown

The Uttarakhand government has created a web link for the people who wants to return to the state amid the coronavirus lockdown, an official said. Shailesh Bagoli, Nodal Officer, Government Committee for Migrants, Uttarakhand, said that the...

GDR manipulation: Sebi slaps Rs 1 cr fine on Avon Corporation's senior official

Markets regulator Sebi has slapped a fine of Rs 1 crore on senior official of Avon Corporation Ltd in a matter related to manipulation in issuance of global depository receipts GDR. Pankaj Saraiya is chairman, managing director and chief ex...

Tarun Bajaj takes over as DEA Secretary

Tarun Bajaj has taken over as the new Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs DEA, after the superannuation of Atanu Chakraborty on April 30.As per the Ministry of Finance, Tarun Bajaj, an Indian Administrative Service IAS officer of Ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020