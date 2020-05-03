Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to bring astronauts to short-handed Space Station; Robots on hand to greet Japanese coronavirus patients in hotels

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 18:27 IST
Science News Roundup: SpaceX to bring astronauts to short-handed Space Station; Robots on hand to greet Japanese coronavirus patients in hotels
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Musk's SpaceX, Bezos' Blue Origin land contracts to build NASA's astronaut moon lander

NASA on Thursday selected space firms SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Dynetics to build lunar landing systems that can carry astronauts to the moon by 2024, the White House's accelerated deadline under the space agency's moon-to-Mars campaign. The three companies, which include firms of tech billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, will share $967 million from NASA, though specific amounts each company will receive were not immediately known.

SpaceX to bring astronauts to short-handed Space Station for a longer stay

Two NASA astronauts gearing up to ride SpaceX's new space taxi will now be on a mission planned to last more than a month, instead of a week, to help the short-handed crew aboard the International Space Station, the U.S. space agency said on Friday. The launch is scheduled for May 27 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will arrive at the ISS the following day. The mission, SpaceX's first carrying humans, marks the company's climactic test before NASA can certify its Crew Dragon capsule for regular operational flights.

Robots on hand to greet Japanese coronavirus patients in hotels

Coronavirus patients with light symptoms arriving to stay at several Tokyo hotels are likely to get a lift from a pleasant surprise - a robot greeter in the lobby. Japan is now using hotels to house patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus but whose symptoms are too light to need hospitalisation, and several in the capital of Tokyo just opened on Friday feature robots to help lighten the burden on nurses.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Time has come to re-open Delhi; people will have to be ready to live with coronavirus: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the time has come to re-open Delhi and people will have to be ready to live with the novel coronavirus as he announced the implementation of all lockdown relaxations prescribed by the Centre for...

Missy working with Jharkhand-based NGO, says ultimate aim is to build school there for girls

Embracing social work as the motto of her life post retirement, 2012 Olympic gold medallist swimmer Missy Franklin is currently working with Jharkhand-based NGO Yuwa and says her ultimate goal is to build a permanent school there for the yo...

In random test of 500 in Afghan capital, one-third has virus

One-third of 500 random coronavirus tests in Afghanistans capital came back positive, health officials said Sunday, raising fears of widespread undetected infections in one of the worlds most fragile states. Neighboring Iran, meanwhile, sai...

Sonowal appeals to people to make third phase of lockdown a success

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said the threat of COVID-19 is not over and appealed to the people of the state to make the third phase of the lockdown a success. Addressing a press conference here, Sonowal urged the peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020