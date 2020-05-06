Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Halo 2: Anniversary' to launch on Windows 10 PCs on May 12

In a respite for gaming fans, Microsoft has announced that it would be bringing 'Halo 2

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:27 IST
'Halo 2: Anniversary' to launch on Windows 10 PCs on May 12
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

In a respite for gaming fans, Microsoft has announced that it would be bringing 'Halo 2: Anniversary' to Windows 10 PCs on May 12th, as part of the 'Halo: The Master Chief Collection'. 'Halo 2: Anniversary' is an HD remastered version of Halo 2, which came out on the original Xbox in 2004, the Verge reported.

It will include a major overhaul to the game's visuals in addition to the soundtrack and sound effects. The game will also allow the users to switch back and forth from the original graphics to the updated visuals in the campaign mode. The game had originally come out as part of 'Halo: The Master Chief Collection' on Xbox One in 2014.

The compilation then also featured 'Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary', 'Halo 3', 'Halo 3: ODST (Campaign)', and 'Halo 4'. 'Halo 2' went on to become one of the most influential games of its console generation when it came to online gaming.

Its multiplayer feature proved to be so popular that even after the release of the Xbox 360, the game was supported until Microsoft announced it would end support for the original Xbox Live in 2010. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 6

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Sebi eases compliance requirement for rights issues

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday gave certain relaxations to companies from compliance with procedural norms pertaining to rights issues opening up to July 31 amid the coronavirus lockdown. The regulator said the abridged letter of offer...

Tipplers throng liquor outlets in Telangana, owners perform special prayers

Exuberant tipplers thronged liquor shops while owners performed special prayers at several places as sale of alcoholic beverages resumed in Telangana on Wednesday after over a month long hiatus due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Customers formed...

Kalou handshake video 'shocked' German politicians

A video of Hertha Berlin forward Salomon Kalou shaking hands with his team-mates shocked key German politicians, who are set to decide Wednesday whether the Bundesliga can resume next month. The video has done the German league DFL and prof...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020