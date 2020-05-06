'Halo 2: Anniversary' to launch on Windows 10 PCs on May 12

In a respite for gaming fans, Microsoft has announced that it would be bringing 'Halo 2: Anniversary' to Windows 10 PCs on May 12th, as part of the 'Halo: The Master Chief Collection'. 'Halo 2: Anniversary' is an HD remastered version of Halo 2, which came out on the original Xbox in 2004, the Verge reported.

It will include a major overhaul to the game's visuals in addition to the soundtrack and sound effects. The game will also allow the users to switch back and forth from the original graphics to the updated visuals in the campaign mode. The game had originally come out as part of 'Halo: The Master Chief Collection' on Xbox One in 2014.

The compilation then also featured 'Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary', 'Halo 3', 'Halo 3: ODST (Campaign)', and 'Halo 4'. 'Halo 2' went on to become one of the most influential games of its console generation when it came to online gaming.

Its multiplayer feature proved to be so popular that even after the release of the Xbox 360, the game was supported until Microsoft announced it would end support for the original Xbox Live in 2010. (ANI)