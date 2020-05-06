Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's space test hits snag with capsule 'anomaly'

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 23:09 IST
China's space test hits snag with capsule 'anomaly'
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A cargo capsule that was part of a key test in China's space programme experienced an "anomaly" Wednesday during its return trip, the space authority said. The cargo capsule was launched on Tuesday aboard a new type of carrier rocket along with a prototype spacecraft, and the latter is expected to return to Earth on Friday.

The launch is a major test of China's ambitions to operate a permanent space station and send astronauts to the Moon. But "an anomaly occurred today during the return" of the cargo capsule, the China Manned Space Agency said in a statement.

"Experts are currently analysing the data," it said without offering details. The cargo capsule was not designed to transport astronauts, only equipment. The device, developed by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, is an experimental prototype.

The capsule was fitted with an "inflatable" heat shield. This type of structure, also being tested by the American and European space agencies, aims to eventually replace the classic metal heat shields that are heavier and thereby reduces the amount of cargo that can be carried into space. Tuesday's launch was also the maiden flight of the Long March 5B rocket, considered the most powerful rocket made in China to date. State media said the launch was a "success".

It comes after two previous failures when the Long March 7A malfunctioned in March and the Long March 3B failed to take off in early April. Beijing has invested heavily in its space programme in recent years as it plays catchup to the United States, the only country to have sent a man to the Moon.

Assembly of the Chinese Tiangong space station, whose name means Heavenly Palace, is expected to begin this year and finish in 2022. China also became the first nation to land on the far side of the Moon in January 2019, deploying a lunar rover that has driven some 450 metres so far.

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

UN teams working to protect prisoners and staff from ravages of COVID-19

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK misses COVID-19 testing target for fourth day running

Britain failed to meet its target of conducting 100,000 daily COVID-19 tests for the fourth day running, data released on Wednesday showed, as questions persist over the way it briefly manages to do so at the end of April. Last week, health...

The magic word for Detroit automakers is trucks

The coronavirus pandemic brought the U.S. auto industry to its knees, but Americans love affair with beefy pickup trucks is helping the Detroit automakers get on the road to recovery.General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automo...

Russian woman, Indian boyfriend caught while entering Shimla by hiding in truck

A Russian woman and her Indian boyfriend were caught while trying to enter Himachal Pradeshs Shimla district in a truck during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and imposition of curfew here, the police said. The woman and her friend who hai...

Goa Congress chief flays NDA govt over hike in fuel prices

The Congress in Goa on Wednesday took potshots at the NDA government at the Centre, saying it has created a global record by making taxes on petrol and diesel the highest in the world. Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodank...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020