Qualcomm announces new Snapdragon 768G 5G processor

Qualcomm announced its new Snapdragon 768G 5G processor, a follow-on to the Snapdragon 765G, which is designed to bring a next-level performance that enables smart, immersive gaming experiences with the integration of truly global 5G. "We are uniquely positioned to accelerate 5G commercialization at scale and Snapdragon 768G is an example of how we're continuing to deliver solutions to address the needs of our OEM customers," Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies said on Sunday.

"Our expanding portfolio has the potential to make 5G accessible to billions of smartphone users around the world," he added. The latest processor has Qualcomm Kryo 475 CPU prime core, clocked with speed up to 2.8 GHz (improved from 2.4 GHz). With Adreno 620 GPU it is capable of doing tasks much faster as it offers up to 15 per cent increase in performance.

The company also announced that Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition will be the first commercial device to be based on Snapdragon 768G, which will support 5G connectivity with a 120Hz display and up to the 64-megapixel camera. (ANI)