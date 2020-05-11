Samsung India pledges Rs 2 crore to Tamil Nadu to combat COVID-19
Samsung India has pledged a contribution of Rs 2 crore to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority to support the State's fight against the Covid-19 crisis.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:03 IST
Samsung India has pledged a contribution of Rs 2 crore to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority to support the State's fight against the Covid-19 crisis. In addition, the company has also handed over grocery packets to the authorities for distribution among thousands of distressed migrant and non-regular workers in the districts of Kanchipuram and Cuddalore.
The funds will be used to procure personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, ventilators and medical consumables, creation of quarantine, isolation facilities, and public healthcare infrastructure. The fund will also be used to supply ration to migrant labourers and the homeless in the state of Tamil Nadu.
Earlier, the company has contributed Rs 15 crore to the PM-CARES Fund to tackle the coronavirus. (ANI)
