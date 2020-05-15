Facebook group video chat 'Messenger Rooms' is now available globally

Facebook has now rolled out its group video chat 'Messenger Rooms' globally. It allows free video calls with up to 50 people with no time limit. The product is a more feature-rich and the rooms can be made either through the main Facebook app or through the dedicated Messenger one.

The new feature allows one to set limits on who can join or can make it public to anyone with the link even if they don't have a Facebook account. "You can start and share rooms on Facebook through News Feed, Groups and Events, so it's easy for you to drop by whenever you want," The Verge quoted Stan Chudnovsky, Facebook's vice president of Messenger, as saying. (ANI)