Left Menu
Development News Edition

Konami's TurboGrafx-16 mini to launch on May 22

Konami's TurboGrafx-16 mini which was earlier scheduled to come out on March 19 will now be launched in North America on May 22.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 16-05-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 19:48 IST
Konami's TurboGrafx-16 mini to launch on May 22
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Konami's TurboGrafx-16 mini which was earlier scheduled to come out on March 19 will now be launched in North America on May 22. According to the Verge, Konami had delayed the console a few weeks before its release after suspending the manufacturing and shipments of the system as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini was rolled out in Japan on March 19 under a different name and design, the PC Engine Mini. The console includes one wired controller, however, a wireless third party controller is also available for USD 24.99. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

36 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, tally touches 1,092

As many as 36 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 1,092, a Karnataka Minister said. The total cases include 496 discharges, 559 active cases and 36 coronavirus deaths, Minister for Pr...

Virus: Rs 60 lakh aid for kin of deceased cops in Maharashtra

The families of police personnel who lose their lives due to coronavirus will get aid of Rs 60 lakh, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Saturday. One member of the deceased police personnels family will also be given a governme...

People leave shoes, clothes on footpath in Bhopal for those in need

In a kind gesture, people in Bhopal have kept clothes, shoes and other items on a footpath near Bhopal-Gandhinagar Bypass road for the needy and migrant workers passing by. A large number of people coming from Maharashtra and heading toward...

ADVISORY-PTI SPECIALS

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 16, Saturday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS-ACCIDENTS -- DEL84 New Delhi Hit-and-runs, collisions an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020