HTC is making earbuds resembling Apple's AirPods

HTC is soon going to release new wireless earbuds called the U Ear and they look very similar to Apple's AirPods.

ANI | Taoyuan City | Updated: 19-05-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 13:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

HTC is soon going to release new wireless earbuds called the U Ear and they look very similar to Apple's AirPods. According to The Verge, photos of the earbuds were leaked through regulatory agency filings in the US and Taiwan, which were spotted by Android Police.

The U Ear's design is glossy plastic, has a rounded earbud tip and a stem that extends down your ear. There seem to be two big differences -- the charging pins are located on the front of the earbuds, instead of the end tips. The earbuds are all black, unlike the AirPods, which only come in white. However, it is always possible HTC could release other colour options. The charging case of the U Ear takes inspiration from Apple's earbuds, too. Both look like a compact and polished cube-shaped box. Though there is a big difference, HTC's case opens up like a ring box, rather than having a hatch on the top of the case.

The case also features a USB-C port to charge the earbuds, and it appears packaging will include a USB-A to USB-C cable. (ANI)

