Covid effect: Google Meet crosses 50 million downloads on Play Store

Video communication service Google Meet passed 50 million downloads on the Play Store recently.

ANI | California | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Video communication service Google Meet passed 50 million downloads on the Play Store recently. According to Mashable, touched 5 million installs in March, and soon passed 10 million downloads in 20 days.

Due to the social distancing measures caused by Covid-19 pandemic - instead of booking meeting rooms, people are now sending invites for Google Meet and hold meetings and conferences virtually via digital means. As a result, more and more people have been downloading group video calling applications to meet their work requirements.

As per a recent report by Android Police. the Google-owned video calling app had 10 million downloads towards the end of March. As of May 17, the number of downloads increased significantly. This is contrary to the early attention which was received by Microsoft Teams and Zoom in the very beginning. A spike has been witnessed since Google made the application easily accessible to people. Moreover, the company has made the service free of cost for everyone. However, it was earlier meant only for enterprises and students who used the group video calling application for educational purposes, and it eventually propelled people to download this app when compared to its competitors. It has also been integrated with Gmail and can be seen on the left sidebar panel of Gmail. (ANI)

