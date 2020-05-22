Facebook allows permanent work from home for many employees
Through a live-streamed town hall, Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced that many of the employees of the tech giant will be allowed to work from home even after COVID-19 crisis.
According to TechCrunch, the move comes after Twitter announced a permanent work from home for its employees and many other tech companies like Spotify following the same partially or completely.
The announcement was followed by another surprise announcement which said that Facebook will be setting up its new hubs in the Denver, Atlanta and Dallas areas. (ANI)
