Left Menu
Development News Edition

Service robots may help COVID-19 impacted hotels recover faster: Study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 13:36 IST
Service robots may help COVID-19 impacted hotels recover faster: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Robotic interaction could facilitate more socially distanced models of operation to enable a safer and faster reopening and recovery of some hotels impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, according to researchers. The researchers, including those at the University of Surrey in the UK, spoke to 19 hotel human resource (HR) experts to identify the key trends and major challenges that will emerge in the next ten years.

They said while service robots are anticipated to increase efficiency and productivity of hotel activities, they may also pose challenges such as high costs, skill deficits, and significant changes to the organizational structure and culture of hotels. The anticipated applications and integration of robotic technology will require leaders of the future to carefully consider the balance between the roles of service robots and human employees in the guest experience, according to the paper published in the International Journal of Contemporary Hospitality Management.

The researchers noted that their project completed in March 2020 just as COVID-19 broke out and as the virus rendered non-essential travel impossible, most hotels around the globe are feeling a catastrophic economic impact. There is now even more interest in developing innovative ways of deploying service robots across all economic sectors to limit human interaction, the researchers said.

Considering the current pandemic, many industries are having to reinvent processes and systems to cope with a new isolated way of life, they said. "Application of service robots in the hotel industry is on the rise," said lead author Tracy Xu, Lecturer in Hospitality at the University of Surrey.

"With the added factor of a need to reassure potential guests that their stays will be compatible with minimized social contact and human interaction, this process could be accelerated," Xu said. She noted that during the lockdown period it is likely that hotel managers will be planning for a 'fresh start' in the recovery and rebuilding period after the social isolation restrictions have been lifted and this is predicted to have a positive stimulus on the adoption of service robots.

"Robotics had already been initiated in the hospitality & catering industry even before COVID-19," noted Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group. For example, he said, the 'Spyce Restaurant' in Boston, US uses such mechanization for cooking bulk food or the 'Creator' in San Francisco uses robots to create burgers from start to finish.

"Adoption of robotics into hotels is already underway at various levels. Though in hospitality, we do not see a robot substituting for humans for a very long time to come as the warmth and personal touch can never be replaced by mechanization all together," Prasad said. The researchers said anticipated applications and integration of robotic technology will require leaders of the future to carefully consider the balance between the roles of service robots and human employees in the guest experience and to nurture a work environment that embraces open-mindedness and change.

"This is the first type of study to examine hospitality leadership and human resource management in the context of robotized hotels and at a time where hotels seem to need it most," said Mark Ashton, Teaching Fellow at the University of Surrey. "Forward-thinking businesses who are proactively prepared for the introduction of these exciting new technologies will benefit in the long term," Ashton said.

"As technology advances and robotic solutions become more specific, easy to implement and of course viable, we would see the introduction as we move ahead irrespective of COVID-19," Prasad added.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Once a coronavirus hotspot of Mumbai, Dharavi records no deaths during last 7 days

Asias largest slum Dharavi, which was once a hotspot of coronavirus infection with rapidly increasing COVID-19 positive cases, has now in the last seven days not recorded a single person to the virus and has also seen a decline in the numbe...

SC seeks reply of Centre, J-K on plea of Congress leader Soz’s wife against his house detention

The Supreme Court Monday sought response from the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea of former Union minister and senior Congress leader Saifuddin Sozs wife challenging his house arrest since August 5 last year. A ...

'Create your own excitement': Players ponder empty buildings

The roar of the crowd has been such a staple of major sports, such an advantage for the home team, that NFL clubs have been accused at times of artificial amplification. The Atlanta Falcons even admitted to the mischief, leading to a 2015 p...

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks pause after recent run

World shares paused on Monday as investors turned cautious after a 42 surge since March, as economies continued to struggle with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Europes blue-chip stock index opened 0.5 lower after its best weekly g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020