Signal's new feature helps transfer chat history to new iPhone

The messaging app, Signal, has rolled out a new feature that lets the user transfer account data, including the chat history to a new iPhone or iPad from the existing iOS device. "This is the first time that upgrading to a new device without losing any information has been possible on iOS," The Verge reported, citing the company's blog post.

The process works via a QR code, which the new device generates and the old device scans. The device, further, establishes a direct Wi-Fi connection (or Bluetooth if Wi-Fi isn't available), and transfers the data through the user's local network without passing it through a third-party cloud server.

Signal's new iOS transfer feature is an attempt to find a balance between convenience and security. (ANI)