Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanjay Dhotre interacts with Aarogya Setu App team, Districts collectors, DIOs

The objective of this interaction was to augment the awareness of the field level officials of the state regarding the different facets of the Aarogya Setu App and also to invite field-level inputs from them. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:14 IST
Sanjay Dhotre interacts with Aarogya Setu App team, Districts collectors, DIOs
The Union MoS Shri Sanjay Dhotre, while addressing the field-level officials, said that extensive use of Aarogya Setu App is essential in the fight against COVID-19. Image Credit: Twitter(@SanjayDhotreMP)

Under the directions of the Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT, HRD and Communications, Shri Sanjay Dhotre an interaction between the Aarogya Setu App team of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) Govt. of India, and all districts collectors and DIOs of NIC in the state of Maharashtra was organized today through video conference. The objective of this interaction was to augment the awareness of the field level officials of the state regarding the different facets of the Aarogya Setu App and also to invite field-level inputs from them. Along with MoS Shri Dhotre, Health Minister of the Govt. of Maharashtra Shri Rajesh Tope and IT Minister of the Govt. of Maharashtra Shri Satej Patil also attended the conference.

It was well brought out during the conference that the data analytics available through the Aarogya Setu platform is quite useful in having both macro- and microscopic understanding of the transmission dynamics of the disease in the state. Effective and timely use of these data can be of very crucial help in pre-empting the development of hotspots and also in the allocation and timely augmentation of required health infrastructure in a planned and targeted manner.

The Districts Collectors shared their experiences of using Aarogya Setu data in tackling the Covid crisis in their respective districts. Minister Shri Dhotre lauded the efforts of the Collectors and field level officials in the containment of the disease. He assured the state Government that an immediate help in terms of further training to the field level officials for optimum use of Arogya Setu data analytics would be provided by the Ministry of E&IT Govt. of India.

The Union MoS Shri Sanjay Dhotre, while addressing the field-level officials, said that extensive use of Aarogya Setu App is essential in the fight against COVID-19. Its data could be fully utilized by district administrations to identify potential threats of COVID-19 and to further tackle the crisis. Hon'ble Health Minister of the Govt. of Maharashtra Shri Rajesh Tope mentioned the importance of technology in the fight against Covid-19. He lauded this initiative of the interaction of Technical team with the field officials, undertaken at the behest of MoS Shri Dhotre. Hon'ble IT Minister of the Govt. of Maharashtra Shri Satej Patil stressed on the use of the Aarogya Setu App and suggested that extensive training to district officials would further enhance its utility.

The conference was also attended by the Secretary MeitY Shri Ajay Prakash Shawney, who addressed the state officials and offered them the nuances related to the utilisation of information available through the Aarogya Setu App. Principal Secretary Health, Govt of Maharashtra – Shri Pradeep Vyas; Director, Health, Govt. of Maharashtra - Dr Mrs Sadhna Tayade; DG, NIC Govt. of India - Mrs Neeta Verma; DDG, NIC Govt. of India - Shri R. S. Mani; DDG, NIC Govt. of India - Mrs Seema Khanna; Director, Medical Education & Research, Govt of Maharashtra - Dr Tatya Rao Lahane; and Prof. V. Kamakoti, IIT Madras also attended the conference and gave their valuable inputs.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra renames its environment ministry as 'Environment and Climate Change Ministry'

A week after being hit by Cyclone Nisarga, Maharashtra has renamed its Environment Ministry as Environment and Climate Change Ministry. The department, which is handled by Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray, took to Twitter to thank his cabine...

Bucs' Arians weighs QB isolation plan

Head coach Bruce Arians said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are considering a quarantine plan for the teams quarterbacks to help deal with the uncertainty from the coronavirus. Arians said on the Chris Long Podcast that the Buccaneers are contemp...

Tokyo Olympics talk of simplifying, but no specifics so far

One thing is certain Tokyo organizers want to somehow simplify next years postponed Olympics to keep costs down. Estimates in Japan say the delay alone could cost 2 billion to 6 billion, most of which will be absorbed by Japanese taxpayers....

Cash withdrawal from ATMs dips in Apr

Cash withdrawals from automated teller machines ATMs nearly halved to about Rs 1.27 lakh crore during April, mainly on account of the impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The withdrawals were Rs 2.51 lakh crore in March.According to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020