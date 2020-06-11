Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura professor develops robot to help health workers serving COVID-19 patients

In order to help the medical professionals serving COVID-19 patients, a young assistant professor has developed a robot, named 'COVID-19 WARBOT' that can serve food, medicines and other essential items to the patients without human intervention.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 11-06-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 09:04 IST
Tripura professor develops robot to help health workers serving COVID-19 patients
Harjeet Nath. Image Credit: ANI

In order to help the medical professionals serving COVID-19 patients, a young assistant professor has developed a robot, named 'COVID-19 WARBOT' that can serve food, medicines and other essential items to the patients without human intervention. "It's a four-wheeled robot which I have developed at my home using the waste material. The main motivation behind making this robot is basically ensuring and safeguarding our health workers - doctors and nurses - who are working in COVID related hospitals," said Harjeet Nath, Assistant Professor at Tripura University's Chemical and Polymer Engineering Department. "Some countries have already developed robots which are helping the healthcare workers a lot. This robot can deliver medicines, water bottles and food packets whenever required. There is also a camera if the patient wants to communicate to the doctor," he added.

Harjeet shared that it took him two weeks to develop the robot by spending around Rs 25,000 and using spare parts like three motors, two rechargeable lead-acid batteries, transmitter and receiver and USB output. The robot can carry the load of around 10-15 kilograms of materials like medicines, food, water and its operating range is 15-20 metres with a mobile phone or computer. It can work continuously for nearly an hour.

Harjeet said that he intends to handover the robot to the state government so that it can be used in COVID hospitals. (ANI)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Premier League confirms one new COVID-19 positive case

The Premier League on Wednesday confirmed one new coronavirus case in its latest round of testing. The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday June 8 and Tuesday June 9, 1,213 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of thes...

IPL could be held in front of empty stands, working on all options: Ganguly to state units

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has indicated that this years IPL could be conducted in empty stadiums, insisting that all possible options are being explored to ensure that the suspended event does take place despite the COVID-19 pandemic. ...

Billy Sharp, Ollie Norwood sign contract extension with Sheffield United

Ahead of the Premier League restart, Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp and vice-captain Ollie Norwood have signed new contracts with the club. The duo has committed their long-term futures to the Blades. Sharp has signed a two-year deal,...

Odd News Roundup: Russian chefs in naked lockdown protest due to coronavirus hardships

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Russian chefs in naked lockdown protest after virus strips them of incomeRussian restaurant owners stripped of their income by the coronavirus lockdown are campaigning for their businesses t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020