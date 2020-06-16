HTC steps into world of 5G with launch of HTC U20 5G

HTC has finally stepped into the world of 5G with the launch of its first 5G phone -- HTC U20 5G. Besides HTC U20 5G, the company has launched another handset HTC Desire Pro 20 and both the phones will make it to the Taiwanese markets first, according to The Verge.

Following Taiwan, the handset will be delivered to other markets soon. HTC U20 5G comes with a 6.8-inch HD LCD display and a 32-megapixel front camera that comes enclosed in a hole-punch notch. The fingerprint sensor is located at the back of the device alongside a quad-camera setting.

The phone comes powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB inbuilt storage. HTC Desire 20 Pro, on the other hand, comes without 5G support and has a relatively smaller 6.5-inch display. Its processor too is a stepdown from the 5G variant with Snapdragon 665.

Other specifications of the handset include a 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. (ANI)