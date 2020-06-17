Google Duo now enables 32-person video chat

Google on Tuesday rolled out "one of the most requested features" for Duo which enables users to hold a group video chat with up to 32 participants on the web.

The company is providing the update to users with the latest version of Chrome, revealed Sanaz Ahari, Google's senior director of product and design.

Ahari took to Twitter to write, "Today one of our most requested features for Duo, a group calling on the web with up to 32 people, is starting to roll out on the latest version of Chrome." (ANI)