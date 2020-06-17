IKEA and SPACE 10 bring web-based platform to enable people to experiment with home designing

Furniture company IKEA and research and design lab SPACE10 have launched a web-based platform Everyday Experiments which will help people experiment and redesign their homes and other spaces. The platform uses technological advances like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented reality, and spatial intelligence to virtually experiment with home designing.

"The future home should be about people first. It's a place for everyone to be safe, to feel comfortable, and in control. As we enter a new digital era, we are also exploring new ways to create a better everyday life at home, while protecting people's privacy," said Fredrik Axen, Digital Manager Core Business Franchise, Inter IKEA Systems BV. The initiative is intended to bring design and technology studios together and enable them to engage and discuss new collaborations. The collaborative experiments have been developed with the intention to create a better everyday life at home.

"Home - especially these days - plays an important role in how we develop our everyday interactions and relationships. It is not only the place where we live but the place where we work, teach our children, and where we connect with the world digitally," said Bas Van De Poel, Creative Director at SPACE10. The initiative has been launched to showcase technological and innovative design experiments to bring new ways of redesigning homes and spaces. (ANI)