Spotify makes multi-year podcast deal with Warner Bros., DC
Spotify has struck a new podcast deal on Thursday with Warner Bros. that will allow the audio streaming platform to make narrative shows around DC Comics characters, like Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Batman and so on.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:55 IST
Spotify has struck a new podcast deal on Thursday with Warner Bros. that will allow the audio streaming platform to make narrative shows around DC Comics characters, like Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Batman and so on.
The company announced the multi-year, first-look licensing deal with WarnerMedia, which owns DC Comics, this morning, giving Spotify another group of exclusive podcasts to add to its catalog.
In the agreement, Spotify can produce, market, distribute, and sell ads against podcasts built around DC Comics. However, the company has not disclosed much about the deal, reported The Verge. (ANI)
