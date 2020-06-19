Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter rolls out 'voice' tweet for iOS

After introducing the Fleets feature recently, Twitter on Friday rolled out the new 'audio' tweet feature for iOS users.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:36 IST
Twitter rolls out 'voice' tweet for iOS
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

After introducing the Fleets feature recently, Twitter on Friday rolled out the new 'audio' tweet feature for iOS users.

According to Mashable, each audio tweet allows user to capture audio of upto 140 seconds but in case the user wants to speak more a new voice tweet begins after the time limit exceeds and forms a thread.

Users can hit the done button after completing the tweet and get back to the composer window to tweet it. (ANI)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • iOS

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus pandemic accelerating with Americas worst, warns WHO

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with Thursdays 150,000 new cases the highest in a single day and nearly half of them in the Americas, the World Health Organization WHO said. The world is in a new and dangerous phase, Director Gene...

‘We lost our sight’: Life in Myanmar under world's longest internet shutdown

Since Myanmar shut off the internet in two states a year ago, lawyer Oo Twan Hla, who was once able to check online when his cases were scheduled, said he must now travel through a war zone to read a signboard. An aspiring medic, in a commu...

China charges two detained Canadians with suspected espionage, Trudeau "very disappointed"

Chinese prosecutors said on Friday they have charged two detained Canadians for suspected espionage, indictments that could result in life imprisonment, in a case that has driven a diplomatic wedge between Ottawa and Beijing. Canadian Prime...

Neymar loses lawsuit over signing bonus with Barcelona

A Spanish court has ruled in favor of Barcelona in a dispute with former player Neymar over a signing bonus paid in part to the Brazil striker before he left for Paris Saint-Germain. The court on Friday rejected Neymars suit that Barcelona ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020