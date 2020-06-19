Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook commits USD 200 mn to support "black-owned businesses"

Social media giant Facebook will contribute USD 200 million to support "black-owned businesses and organizations" in one of its several initiatives announced by COO Sheryl Sandberg on Friday to support "black communities."

ANI | California | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:40 IST
Facebook commits USD 200 mn to support "black-owned businesses"
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Social media giant Facebook will contribute USD 200 million to support "black-owned businesses and organizations" in one of its several initiatives announced by COO Sheryl Sandberg on Friday to support "black communities." "Building on earlier investments, we're committing an additional $200 million to support Black-owned businesses and organizations. This commitment is part of a broader $1.1 billion investment in Black and diverse suppliers and communities in the US. We're also creating a new space in the Facebook app called Lift Black Voices and we're building a more diverse and inclusive workforce so we can better support communities around the world," Sandberg said in a blog post.

The company also will add a section to the Facebook app that features stories from black people, fundraisers for causes fighting racial injustice, and educational resources, Sandberg said. On May 31, CEO Mark Zuckerberg had already said that Facebook would commit USD 10 million to "groups working on racial justice," though noted that the company was working with advisors and employees to figure out how to best distribute the money. (ANI)

TRENDING

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police break up new protests in Belarus as Lukashenko warns of foreign plot

Police in Belarus arrested demonstrators and journalists on Friday evening to break up new protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, hours after he blamed foreign plotters for fomenting unrest. For the second evening in a row, protes...

Hungry neighbours cook together as virus roils

Clara Arango wakes at 4 a.m. daily and checks on the ingredients for breakfast. Eighteen pounds of oats, 13 pounds of sugar and a pound of cinnamon sticks, all ready. An hour later, Arango, 43, is using a shovel to stir 30 gallons of sweet ...

Shiv Sena has not changed its ideology: Uddhav

The Shiv Sena has not changed its ideology, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday as he addressed party leaders and office-bearers on the occasion of the 54th anniversary of its formation. The Sena last year severed tie...

INTERVIEW-NFL-Healthy Gronkowski says Brady 'icing on the cake' of NFL return

Rob Gronkowski is feeling healthy again and has rediscovered his love of the sport he walked away from after mounting injuries zapped his desire to ever play in the NFL again.Gronkowski, 31, announced his retirement in March 2019 after nine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020