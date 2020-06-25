Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opening space sector will enable India to play important role in global space economy: ISRO chief

ISRO chief K Sivan on Thursday stated that opening the space sector for private enterprises will help scale up benefits from space technology and enable Indian industry to be an important player in the global space economy.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-06-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 11:46 IST
Opening space sector will enable India to play important role in global space economy: ISRO chief
ISRO chief K Sivan talking to reporters on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

ISRO chief K Sivan on Thursday stated that opening the space sector for private enterprises will help scale up benefits from space technology and enable Indian industry to be an important player in the global space economy. "If the space sector is opened (for private enterprises), the potential of the entire country can be utilised to scale up benefits from space technology. It will not only result in the accelerated growth of the sector but also enable Indian industry to be an important player in the global space economy," the Indian Space Research Organisation chief said.

Sivan said that far-reaching reforms in space technology in India will put the country in the league of the select countries. "As part of longer socio-economic reform, space reforms will improve access to space-based services for India's development. Far-reaching reforms will put India in the league of few countries with efficient promotional and authorisation mechanism for private-sector space activities," he said.

Talking about reforms that the government is planning to implement in the country's space sector, he said, "Space sector, where India is among a handful of countries with advanced space technology, can play a significant role in boosting the industrial base of India." "The government's decision is to implement reform measures to leverage ISRO's achievement by opening the space sector for private enterprises," he added.

He further said that "Department of Space will promote sector space activities to enable it to provide end to end space services, including building and launching of rockets and satellites as well as providing space-based services on a commercial basis." "With this, there is an opportunity for large scale employment in the technology sector and India becoming a global technology powerhouse," ISRO chief added.

Sivan also talked about the government's decision to establish an autonomous nodal agency for taking independent decisions for regulating the activities of private companies. "Government has approved the establishment of an autonomous nodal agency - Indian National Space, Promotion and Authorisation Centre - for taking independent decisions with respect to permitting and regulating the activities of private companies in the space sector," said ISRO chief.

"It will act as a national nodal agency for handholding and promoting the private sector in space endeavours and for this ISRO will share its technical expertise as well as facilities," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 210 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fatalities

With 210 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha on Thursday, the state tally of people infected with the virus has climbed to 5,962, the health department said. The state also recorded 17 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday.As per the dail...

Pepsi joins hands with NRAI, Swiggy to support restaurant community

Beverage brand Pepsi on Thursday announced a fund-raising initiative in association with the National Restaurant Association of India NRAI and leading online food delivery aggregator Swiggy to provide 25 lakh meals to the workers of restaur...

Demand for safe European government debt rises as investors turn cautious

Demand for safe European government debt rose on Thursday, with Germanys 10-year bund yield down around 2 basis points, as Wednesdays risk-off mood extended through the Asian session.Investors turned cautious as rising coronavirus cases sto...

Lufthansa shares soar after major shareholder backs bailout plan

Lufthansa shares jumped by 10 on Thursday after investor Heinz Hermann Thiele dropped his objections to a 9 billion euro 10.12 billion government bailout to rescue the carrier hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.I will vote for the proposa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020