Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Huawei to build $1.2 bln research facility in England

China's Huawei Technologies said on Thursday it had received planning permission to build a 1 billion pound ($1.2 billion) research and development facility in England. The facility will employee around 400 people and focus on the production of optical devices for use in fibre-optic communication systems, the company said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:21 IST
China's Huawei to build $1.2 bln research facility in England

China's Huawei Technologies said on Thursday it had received planning permission to build a 1 billion pound ($1.2 billion) research and development facility in England.

The facility will employee around 400 people and focus on the production of optical devices for use in fibre-optic communication systems, the company said in a statement. The move will anger U.S. officials and some British lawmakers who are pushing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reconsider a January decision to grant Huawei a limited role in Britain's 5G networks. Washington says Huawei equipment can be used by Beijing for spying; a charge the company denies.

British officials now say they are reviewing the specific guidance on how Huawei equipment should be deployed in light of new U.S. sanctions on the company announced in May. A decision is expected in the coming weeks. Huawei said the plans were part of an effort to develop a 500-acre site near Cambridge, around 70km (43 miles) north of London, and boost investment in the area.

"The UK is home to a vibrant and open market, as well as some of the best talent the world has to offer," said Huawei Vice President Victor Zhang. Speaking ahead of the decision on Tuesday, U.S. Under Secretary of State Keith Krach accused China of using similar schemes to expand its influence.

"They donate money, hire grads, and burnish their PR credentials. Then comes bullying, coercion, and expansion of the surveillance state," he said in a tweet. ($1 = 0.8045 pounds)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from skincare cream 'Fair & Lovely'

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Thursday said it will remove the word Fair from its popular skincare brand Fair Lovely, as part of a global rebranding exercise by its parent Unilever. While the move has come at a time when there are growi...

UP child rights panel sends notice to Priyanka Gandhi over shelter home remarks

The Uttar Pradesh child rights panel on Thursday issued a notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, asking her to file a reply within three days for her misleading comments on the Kanpur shelter home. The Congress leader has als...

11 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Dharavi; no fresh death

Mumbais slum colony of Dharavi recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 2,210 on Thursday, the city civic body said. According to a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC official, no fresh death was reported in Dharavi...

Fnatic, NEW kick off SEA League Week 2 with wins

Fnatic made a successful debut in ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League action on Thursday, sweeping Team Adroit in opening-day play of the tournaments second week. Fnatic gained three points with the win, moving them into fourth place in the stand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020