Mi Band 4's cheaper version leaked; could feature a new design

Mi Band 4 still remains one of the best-selling fitness bands because of its impressive display, ample exercise profiles, and a rock-bottom price, which has been the signature feature of series. But if the price still seems higher, especially considering that the newer version of the band will be launched globally soon, Xiaomi is planning a new toned-down offering of the Mi Band 4.

Rumors about Mi Band 4C have been making rounds since late April and now some leaked visuals have also surfaced on the internet after Mi Store Philippines published a new brochure, leaking several products that are not yet launched. One hands-on image of the band has also surfaced on a Turkish forum.

According to the leaks, the lighter version of Mi Band 4 will feature a 1.08" TFT Color Display, 2.5D Tempered Glass with Anti-Fingerprint Coating and Bluetooth 5.0. Apart from that, the band could reportedly deliver a 14-day worth of juice in a single charge and would support standard features like water resistance, activity monitoring, and notifications.

Mi Smart Band 4C1.08" Color Screen20.72x16.52x58.6914 Hours Battery LifeWater-Resistant to 50 Meters24hrs Heart rate monitoringMusic controlSupport 5 sports modeCalls and app notificationsBluetooth 5.01-year warrantyNFC not supported#MiBand4C #MiBand #Xiaomi #Mi pic.twitter.com/jlRF5PFXb6 — TechTipster (@TechTipster_) June 26, 2020

The Mi Band 4C could also have some changes in its charging system just like the latest Mi Band 5, doing away with the clumsy process of taking out the device from the straps to charge. The leaked pictures suggest that the toned-down version would also support third-party watch faces, which give a big advantage to budget fitness bands of Xiaomi.

In China, the newly-launched Mi Band 5 starts at RMB 189, which is around Rs 2,000 in India or around $27. The NFC variant, on the other hand, costs RMB 229 (approximately Rs 2,500 or $33). The Mi Band 4C is expected to cost even cheaper.