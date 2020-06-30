Left Menu
Development News Edition

After govt ban, TikTok delisted from Google Play and App Store

Meanwhile, TikTok India Head, Nikhil Gandhi said in a statement that they are in the process of complying with the government order, adding that the platform has always placed the highest importance on user privacy and integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 10:16 IST
After govt ban, TikTok delisted from Google Play and App Store
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

TikTok, the popular Chinese short video sharing platform has been removed from Android (Play Store) and iOS (App Store) platforms, just a day after the government of India banned the app along with 58 other mobile applications, citing threat to sovereignty and privacy of 130 crore Indians.

The list of banned Chinese apps also includes WeChat, Shareit, UC Browser, Helo, Cam Scanner, and Bigo Live. While a majority of these apps are still available on both the platforms, TikTok which had nearly 119 million active Indian users is no longer available for download.

In a press release on Monday, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.

"On the basis of these and upon receiving of recent credible inputs that such Apps pose threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the Government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices," said the ministry statement.

Commenting on the developments, TikTok India Head, Nikhil Gandhi said on Tuesday that they are in the process of complying with the government order, adding that the platform has always placed the highest importance on user privacy and integrity.

"TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under the Indian law and has not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government including the Chinese government," Gandhi further added.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Polish president leads in first-round vote, setting up close run-off

Polands President Andrzej Duda got the most votes in the first round of elections, final results showed on Tuesday, as the focus turned to what looks set to be a close-fought run-off vote on July 12.Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalist L...

Eric Roberts, Jequan Jackson to headline 'No More Goodbyes'

Actor Eric Roberts and newcomer Jequan Jackson will star in upcoming drama movie No More Goodbyes. The film will be directed by James Ganiere from a script by Rebekah Ganiere, according to Deadline.The story is about sixteen-year-old Mark J...

Changes in military recruiting may endure after pandemic

With his Army recruiting office shuttered due to the coronavirus, Staff Sgt. Anthony Holt has had to be creative to meet his enlistment goals. Using social media is one way. Signing up the grocery delivery guy is another. Holt asked the man...

Karnataka HC functioning suspended today for sanitisation

The judicial, non-judicial and administrative functions of the Karnataka High Court has been suspended for Tuesday, for sanitisation of the entire court complex due to unavoidable circumstances.The High Court in a notice informed about the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020