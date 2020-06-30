Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix pledges up to USD 100 million to support Black communities economically

Video streaming platform Netflix has pledged 2 per cent of its cash holdings to provide economic support to black communities.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 23:16 IST
Netflix pledges up to USD 100 million to support Black communities economically
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

According to The Verge, the company has planned to commit up to USD 100 million, but there are chances of the cash holdings could grow over time.

Netflix announced that the initial USD 35 million of the money will be allocated in two parts, one of which will be used to establish the "Black Economic Development Initiative," and the rest will be used to administer to Hope Credit Union.

The disbursal details of the remaining USD 65 million are yet to be announced by the company. (ANI)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States should not bank on the availability of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, the governments top infectious diseases expert said on Tuesday, and he warned that the daily surge in cases could more than double if Americans ...

3 injured in explosion at medical clinic in Iran's capital

Iranian state television is reporting an explosion in a medical clinic in northern Tehran has injured at least three people. The ensuing fire began Tuesday night in a medical clinic in Irans capital and state TV said firefighters were battl...

Three deadly blasts rock Ethiopian capital during protests -police

Three blasts injured and killed an unspecified number of people in the Ethiopian capital on Tuesday during protests sparked by the death of a popular singer, federal police commissioner told state news agencies.Some of those who planted the...

Biden attacks Trump's handling of COVID-19 as U.S. cases rise

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on President Donald Trumps historic mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in many states rises. Speaking in his hometown of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020