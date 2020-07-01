Left Menu
Google pledges support for 10 million people, businesses in EMEA region

Google will train tourism officials across the EMEA region so that they can understand and use the range of digital tools to attract travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 01-07-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 09:23 IST
Google is also launching an interactive tool that will help retailers understand fast-rising retail categories in Search, the locations where they’re growing, and the queries associated with them. Image Credit: Storyblocks

Google on Wednesday announced free online tools and training programs to help 10 million people and businesses in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region find jobs, digitize and recover more quickly over the next 18 months.

"Through lockdown, many of us found that online tools have been a real lifeline. We've used them to find information and stay connected with our communities, support local businesses, teach our children, and learn new skills ourselves. The same tools will be vital in helping countries recover more quickly and more sustainably," Matt Brittin, president of Google EMEA, wrote in a blog post.

As part of the commitment, the search giant is investing in new, targeted programs including:

  • Google IT Support Professional Certificate: The program is designed to prepare people, more particularly beginner learners, for an entry-level role in IT support in three to six months. Google will cover the costs for 100,000 people, 50,000 of which are reserved for under-served groups, to successfully complete the course
  • The job search tool, which helps job seekers find a job with the right skills easily, will expand to more countries in EMEA
  • USD 15 million in funding for non-profits to help technologically, financially, or socially excluded workers and small business owners acquire critical digital skills and access to jobs

Furthermore, Google is upgrading its existing tools such as Google my Business to help more local businesses get online and connect with more customers. To help retail and travel businesses, the hardest-hit industries by the pandemic, the search giant is investing in new programs including:

  • Grow My Store: The program helps retailers assess their website and provides detailed insights and recommendations to help them improve digital shopping, grow customer traffic and strengthen their business.
  • Market Finder: With data and customer insights, this tool recommends the best market for businesses and helps them expand into international markets.
  • Google will train tourism officials across the EMEA region so that they can understand and use the range of digital tools to attract travelers.

Google is also launching an interactive tool that will help retailers understand fast-rising retail categories in Search, the locations where they're growing, and the queries associated with them.

Last but not least, Google is launching an artificial intelligence tool to help small and medium businesses improve efficiency and grow their revenue. The AI for Business tool provides businesses with a personalized report recommending the most relevant applications of AI and the potential benefits, along with practical suggestions on how to get started.

