Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google discontinues Pixel 3A, 3A XL smartphones

Tech giant Google has discontinued the production of its midrange smartphones - Pixel 3 A and 3A XL.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 23:22 IST
Google discontinues Pixel 3A, 3A XL smartphones
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Tech giant Google has discontinued the production of its midrange smartphones - Pixel 3 A and 3A XL. In a statement given to The Verge, Google said that the "Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3A. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 3A, the product is available from some partners while supplies last."

The decision by the tech giant might bring disappointment for people seeking affordable Google smartphones. After the discontinuation of the Pixel 3A, the only mobile phone that the company now sells in its store is Pixel 4 which is its flagship phone released in October last year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

World Bank approves US$260m loan to promote access to financing for Ecuador’s SMEs

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition launches new strikes on Yemeni capitalC

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Thursday that it unleashed a new air campaign on the war-torn countrys capital and on other provinces, in retaliation for drone attacks on Saudi Arabia that were claimed by t...

Mio Amore owner dead

Arnab Basu, the owner of popular confectionery brands Mio Amore and Winkies died fighting cancer on Thursday. He was 65 and survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.Basu died in a city hospital in the afternoon. His company has over 300 M...

Motor racing-Ocon would be keen to have Alonso as his Renault team mate

French driver Esteban Ocon said on Thursday that he would welcome double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso back to Renault if the team were open to the 38-year-old Spaniard making a comeback with them. Alonso, who left Formula One ...

Officials: Students in Alabama threw COVID contest parties

Several college students in an Alabama city organised COVID-19 parties as a contest to see who would get the virus first, officials said. Tuscaloosa City Councilor Sonya McKinstry said students hosted the parties to intentionally infect eac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020