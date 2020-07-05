Left Menu
Space policy, Space Activities Bill in final stages: ISRO chairman

The space policy and the Space Activities Bill are in the final stages, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan said, days after the government opened up the space sector for private players.

Updated: 05-07-2020 19:19 IST
The space policy and the Space Activities Bill are in the final stages, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan said, days after the government opened up the space sector for private players. A dedicated policy for space and legislation on space activities has been under works for some time now. But with the government allowing the private sector, these have now got traction. When asked whether the government is coming up with a space law, Sivan, who is also secretary, Department of Space, said, “Yes, we definitely have to do that also.” “There are two aspects. One is space policy and (the other) Space Activities Bill... both are final stages,” Sivan told PTI. Last month, the government announced a major reform in India's space arena by allowing the private sector to carry out space activities like building rockets, satellites and providing launch services.

The ISRO chairman said very soon a system will be put in place for approval that will enable these activities to happen without any hindrance. The space policy and the Space Activities Bill will help address legal issues in this strategic sector. Last month, during an online briefing, Sivan had said a new Navigation Policy is also being proposed and suitable changes in Remote Sensing Data Policy as well as SATCOM policy are also on the anvil. These changes are aimed at aligning these policies to an open and inclusive space sector, Sivan had said.

