Mizoram launches mobile app for farmers

Agriculture minister C Lalrinsanga, who launched the App on Thursday, said that the state government has been making massive efforts to alleviate the difficulties faced by farmers, who have been greatly affected by the coronavirus induced lockdown. He expressed hope that the new mobile application will be of great help to the farmers.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 10-07-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 13:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: storyblocks

The Mizoram government has launched a mobile application for farmers to give them the latest agriculture related information, an official said.

He expressed hope that the new mobile application will be of great help to the farmers. Lalrinsanga said that the 'farmers helpline', which was launched in April, has greatly benefitted the farmers.

He said that technological and mechanical innovations are highly important to augment farmers income. The agriculture minister said that technology and mechanisation will ease and help the farmers in different ways.

He said that maize cultivation is being practised in a massive way for the first time in the state under the states flagship programme - Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP). The newly launched mobile application will have various features, including information on cultivation of various crops, maximum requirement for seeds and estimated total production in first cultivation, and protection of crops from pest infestation.

The application is available in google playstore..

