Mozilla's VPN launches out of beta on Windows and Android

Mozilla's VPN service has been officially launched and is now available for Windows and Android in six countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, and the UK, the company announced today.

Updated: 15-07-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 22:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Mozilla's VPN service has been officially launched and is now available for Windows and Android in six countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, and the UK, the company announced today. According to The Verge, the service is available for 4.99 USD a month, and, like other VPNs, it is designed to make web-browsing more private and secure.

As part of the move, the service is being rebranded from Firefox Private Network to Mozilla VPN, a change that was announced last month. The company says it should offer a faster browsing experience in many cases because it's based on a protocol with less than a third of the lines of code of an average VPN service provider.

Mozilla is also banking on the reputation it has built up with its privacy-focused browser, and it adds that it only collects the information it needs to run a service and doesn't keep user data logs. Including the US, Canada, and the UK, Mozilla says its VPN is initially also available in Singapore, Malaysia, and New Zealand, and that it might expand its availability to more countries later this year.

About its launch on Android and Windows, Mozilla says that it will be officially coming to iOS soon. (ANI)

