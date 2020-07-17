Facebook Messenger adds screen sharing to iOS, Android mobile devices

Facebook's Messenger chat platform now lets you share your screen on mobile devices, according to The Verge. This allows the user to share their phone or tablet screen when calling a friend one on one, in a group chat, or while taking part in even larger conversations via Messenger Rooms.

Currently, the app user can share their screen with up to eight people in group chats or up to 16 people in Messenger Rooms. However, the company has noted about their pans on expanding the feature for up to 50 people in Rooms. The update is available on both Android and iOS. To share your screen, the user has to first install the latest version of Messenger. Afterward, during a call, swipe up from the bottom of the mobile screen to reveal the call options. The user can then click on "share your screen," "start sharing," and then "start broadcast". (ANI)