Spotify now supports video podcasts

Spotify on Tuesday announced that it is unveiling the first version of its new video podcast feature. "Now listeners in all markets where podcasts are supported will be able to listen to or watch those podcasts as the feature rolls out," Spotify said in a statement.

Spotify said that through these visuals, fans can get to know their favourite podcast hosts even better, and creators can more deeply connect with their audiences. The company said that to start watching, just press play on your desktop or mobile app. The creator-made videos will start automatically and sync immediately with your audio feed.

Moreover, if the user is multitasking between apps or wants to lock the device during the episode then audio will continue to play in the background with no interruption. "The new feature allows select creators to bring both audio and video content to Spotify, enabling them to connect more meaningfully with their listeners, expand viewership, and deepen audience engagement. It's a way to enrich the audio experience--for fans and creators alike," the statement read. (ANI)