Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spotify now supports video podcasts

Spotify on Tuesday announced that it is unveiling the first version of its new video podcast feature.

ANI | Stockholm | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 22:26 IST
Spotify now supports video podcasts
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Spotify on Tuesday announced that it is unveiling the first version of its new video podcast feature. "Now listeners in all markets where podcasts are supported will be able to listen to or watch those podcasts as the feature rolls out," Spotify said in a statement.

Spotify said that through these visuals, fans can get to know their favourite podcast hosts even better, and creators can more deeply connect with their audiences. The company said that to start watching, just press play on your desktop or mobile app. The creator-made videos will start automatically and sync immediately with your audio feed.

Moreover, if the user is multitasking between apps or wants to lock the device during the episode then audio will continue to play in the background with no interruption. "The new feature allows select creators to bring both audio and video content to Spotify, enabling them to connect more meaningfully with their listeners, expand viewership, and deepen audience engagement. It's a way to enrich the audio experience--for fans and creators alike," the statement read. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistani activists accuse military establishment of abducting senior journalist

A group of pro-democracy Pakistani intellectuals and activists on Tuesday accused the countrys powerful military establishment of abducting a prominent journalist over his criticism of the army and the judiciary. The South Asians Against Te...

Stimulus package has made big difference to companies coping with lockdown effects: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that green shoots were visible in the economy and the stimulus package provided by the government has made a big difference to companies coping up with effects of lockdown enforced to cont...

Priti Patel promises culture change at UK visa department

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Tuesday promised a cultural change within her department, responsible for the countrys visas, as part of a lessons learned review into the Windrush scandal, in which thousands of legal migrants of Commonweal...

NSUI protests outside HRD Ministry over UGC exam guidelines

The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India NSUI on Tuesday staged a protest outside the HRD Ministry against the revised UGC guidelines which require universities to conduct final-year exams by September. The protesters, howev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020