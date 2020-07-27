Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge seen 6940 entries in 8 categories

Around 271 of these Apps have more than 100,000 downloads with 89 of the Apps having million-plus downloads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:46 IST
Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge seen 6940 entries in 8 categories
The Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App ecosystem has the potential to unlock value for the Indian tech startups and help them get a pie of the multi-trillion-dollar App Economy. Image Credit: ANI

Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 4th of July has seen a very enthusiastic response from tech entrepreneurs and Startups from across the country. The last date of receipt of entries was 26th July, and a total of 6940 entries have been received across the 8 categories identified. These include 3939 from individuals and about 3001 from organizations and companies. Amongst those received from Individuals, around 1757 applications are ready to use and the remaining 2182 are under development. For the Apps submitted by organizations, 1742 Apps have already been deployed and the remaining 1259 are under development.

The Category wise breakup of the Apps submitted includes 1142 under Business, 901 under Health & Wellness, 1062 under E-Learning, 1155 under Social Networking,326 under Games, 662 under Office & Work from Home, 237 under News and 320 under Entertainment. Around 1135 Apps have been submitted under the other category. Around 271 of these Apps have more than 100,000 downloads with 89 of the Apps having million-plus downloads. The applicants are from all over the country including remote and small towns.

This shows the talent that exists in our country and this App Innovation Challenge is the right opportunity for Indian Tech Developers, Entrepreneurs and companies to build for India at a scale, that is unparalleled anywhere in the World. The true challenge will be to identify the Apps that are robust, scalable, secure with an easy to use interface and give users an experience that will make them come back to the App. Screening Committees have already begun scrutinising the Apps on various parameters.

The Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App ecosystem has the potential to unlock value for the Indian tech startups and help them get a pie of the multi-trillion-dollar App Economy. Just the top 3 companies with maximum downloads of Apps, this year have a total market cap of almost 2 trillion $s and are growing very fast.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Record spike of 258 on Mon takes Goa COVID-19 count past 5k

A record single-day spike of 258 cases on Monday took Goas COVID-19 count to 5,119, while 133 people were discharged post recovery during the day, an official said. The state now has 1,673 active cases, as 3,410 people have been discharged ...

Govt bans 47 more Chinese apps; most of them clones, variants of apps blocked earlier

India has banned 47 more apps with links to China, most being clones or from the same parent company whose main applications were banned last month, a source said. The banned clones include TikTok Lite, Helo Lite, Shareit Lite and Bigo Live...

Construction, beautification work on for Ayodhya bypass at Rs 55 cr: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the construction and beautification work is progressing for the Ayodhya bypass at Rs 55 crore to showcase the historic city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the city to lay the f...

TN vends to continue selling liquor through counters till HC decides pleas: SC

State-owned vends in Tamil Nadu will keep selling liquor as the Supreme Court on Monday extended the operation of its earlier order by which the High Courts restraint direction on counter sale of the spirit was stayed. A bench comprising Ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020