Samsung's all-new Galaxy M31s packs 6000mAh battery, 64MP quad camera

The Galaxy M31s has two memory variants – 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 19,499 and Rs 21,499, respectively.

New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 20:58 IST
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung India on Thursday launched Galaxy M31s with several new first features including 64MP Intelli-Cam and Single take, Reverse Charging, on the M-Series. The mid-ranger comes with an sAMOLED display, 6,000 mAh battery, and a quad-camera module.

The Galaxy M31s has two memory variants – 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 19,499 and Rs 21,499, respectively, and will go on the first sale from 12 noon on August 6 via Amazon.in, Samsung.com, and select retail stores across the country. It will be available in Mirage Blue and Mirage Black color options.

Specifications: Samsung Galaxy M31s

Display

The smartphone sports a premium Gradient design and a 6.5-inch super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Widevine L1 certification that enables high definition content across all major streaming platforms like Netflix and Netflix or Amazon Prime video. For quick authentication, it comes with a side fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature.

Processor and OS

The Galaxy M31s adopts Samsung's in-house Exynos 9611 octa-core processor and runs a new One UI based on Android 10. The processor is coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The device packs a 6000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and reverse charging too.

Camera

The rear quad camera module comprises a 64-megapixel primary lens, a 12MP Ultra-Wide lens with a 123-degree field of view, and a dedicated 5MP Macro lens. It also supports 4K video recording, night mode, hyperlapse, slow-mo, and super-steady modes. New Intelli-Cam features include 'My Filter' to customize photos, 'Smart Selfie Angle' that automatically adjusts angle while taking a group selfie, 'Switch Camera While Recording' to switch between front and rear cameras during video recording and 'Night Hyperlapse' to take hyperlapse videos in Night Mode.

On the front, it features a 32MP front camera with support for slow-mo selfies. The Intelli-Cam features in "Single Take" use AI to produce up to 10 different outputs, 7 photos, and 3 videos, with applied filters, Smart Crop, and video formats in Boomerang and Hyperlapse. The feature is available on both the rear and front cameras.

