Samsung rolls off UV Sterilizer with wireless charging in India

South Korean tech giant Samsung has rolled off a new UV Sterilizer with Wireless Charging that can be used to disinfect Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy Buds, and Smart Watches.

Updated: 01-08-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 15:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

South Korean tech giant Samsung has rolled off a new UV Sterilizer with Wireless Charging that can be used to disinfect Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy Buds, and Smart Watches. Priced at Rs 3,599 the UV Sterilizer for purchase will be available from early August.

"The UV Sterilizer is a perfect and compact device to keep our personal daily belongings germ free, protected and disinfected," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India in an official statement. UV Sterilizer can be accessed with a single button that switches the device on and off. The device automatically switches off after 10 minutes, allowing users to sanitize their belongings.

Any device with Qi-compatible wireless charging can be charged. (ANI)

