Left Menu
Development News Edition

Microsoft's rescue attempt of TikTok endears old company to new generation

After acquiring business-oriented network LinkedIn for $26.2 billion, LinkedIn kept its brand identity, CEO and its own offices, while GitHub, the code-repository service acquired in 2018, has continued to build tools that help developers use Microsoft's rivals. JT Casey, a TikTok user with 2.8 million followers, said he was initially worried about the idea of Microsoft's ownership, but concluded there is a potential change that could benefit video creators.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 15:31 IST
Microsoft's rescue attempt of TikTok endears old company to new generation
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft has emerged as a savior to young users of TikTok, who praised the tech industry giant for trying to buy parts of the social media company's operations, in hopes of avoiding a U.S. shutdown.

Bearing hashtags like #SaveTikTok and #Microsoft, which have attracted nearly 1 billion views combined, TikTok'ers - an overwhelmingly young group that uses the app to create short dance, lip-sync, comedy and talent videos - embraced a company founded by people their grandparent's age and whose former chief executive's pre-internet-era onstage outbursts and profuse sweating are now a YouTube meme. A look at Microsoft's track record on recent acquisitions, including building game Minecraft in 2014 and business networking site LinkedIn in 2016, could validate TikTok users' optimism, analysts said.

In recent years, Microsoft has taken a hands-off approach to integrating new acquisitions, said Mike Vorhaus, chief executive of Vorhaus Advisors, a digital media consulting firm. For example, Microsoft left Minecraft's team operating in Europe, he said. "You don't want to lose (TikTok's) secret sauce, but you want them to gain from Microsoft," he said.

Microsoft has largely abandoned its historic practice of tying all of its products back to its Windows operating system or other properties. Minecraft apps have no obvious connection to Microsoft. Its sales have quadrupled over the six years since it was acquired and it now reaches 126 million monthly users. Under Satya Nadella, who took over as Microsoft CEO in 2014, the company purchased two large online communities that it has allowed to operate essentially autonomously. After acquiring business-oriented network LinkedIn for $26.2 billion, LinkedIn kept its brand identity, CEO and its own offices, while GitHub, the code-repository service acquired in 2018, has continued to build tools that help developers use Microsoft's rivals.

JT Casey, a TikTok user with 2.8 million followers, said he was initially worried about the idea of Microsoft's ownership, but concluded there is a potential change that could benefit video creators. "I realized Microsoft will figure out a way to monetize better, which will lead to creators making more money, as well as Microsoft," he said.

TIME RUNNING OUT While TikTok's fans are lauding Microsoft for coming to the rescue after President Donald Trump threatened a ban over concerns with how the Chinese-owned company handled user data, they are considering other options.

Dmitri Robinson, a 20-year-old TikTok user with more than 270,000 followers, said short-form video apps Triller and Byte are seen as the top two contenders for the next hottest app among conversations with friends and videos he has seen on TikTok. On Friday, when Trump told reporters he planned to ban TikTok as soon as that weekend, downloads for four TikTok rivals - Triller, Byte, Dubsmash and Likee - all spiked on Sunday, according to data from Apptopia. Daily downloads in the United States for Triller on Sunday almost doubled to nearly 62,000.

Facebook Inc's Instagram is also readying the global launch of its TikTok rival, called Reels, which first debuted in Brazil in November.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Need long-term policy to boost oil palm cultivation in India: OPDPA

A long-term policy is required to encourage oil palm cultivation in India as the country is currently dependent on imports, processors body OPDPA said on Tuesday. The Oil Palm Developers And Processors Association OPDPA said there is a huge...

FSS Brings AutoPay and Conversational Capabilities to UPI

Customers can set-up auto-debit instructions in a single click or by using voice commands Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India FSS Financial Software and Systems, a global digital payment and financial technology company, has a...

3 people killed over land dispute in Pak

At least three people were killed and two others injured as firing broke out over a land dispute between two rival groups in a tribal district in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred in Tehsil Tiarza in South Wa...

SC grants interim bail to activists jailed for 'disrupting' Araria gangrape case proceedings

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to two social activists, who were sent to jail by a magistrate court for allegedly disrupting proceedings in the Araria gangrape case. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, while granting i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020