Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pentagon awards United Launch Alliance, SpaceX launch contracts

"Today’s awards mark a new epoch of space launch that will finally transition the Department off Russian RD-180 engines," Roper said in a statement. The two companies lay claim to billions of dollars in lucrative military contracts for a span of five years that competitors Blue Origin, the space company of Amazon.com Inc owner Jeff Bezos, and Northrop Grumman also competed for.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 06:29 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 06:29 IST
Pentagon awards United Launch Alliance, SpaceX launch contracts

The U.S. Air Force said on Friday it awarded United Launch Alliance (ULA) and Elon Musk's SpaceX $653 million in combined military launch contracts under the Pentagon's next-generation, multibillion-dollar launch capability program. The contracts are for launch service orders beginning in 2022 and allocate $337 million to ULA, a joint venture between Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp, and $316 million to SpaceX for the first missions of roughly 34 total that the two rocket firms will support through 2027.

ULA will receive a contract for approximately 60% of those launch service orders using its next-generation Vulcan rocket while Musk's SpaceX, using its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, will receive approximately 40%, the Air Force's acquisition chief Will Roper told reporters on Friday. The awards are part of the Pentagon's 2014 mandate from Congress to curb its dependency on rockets using Russia’s RD-180 engine and transition to U.S.-made rockets for launching Washington's most sensitive national security payloads to space.

The program, called National Security Space Launch Phase 2, is aimed at "building a competitive industry base that we hope doesn't just help military and national security missions, but that helps our nation continue to compete and dominate in space," Roper added. "Today’s awards mark a new epoch of space launch that will finally transition the Department off Russian RD-180 engines," Roper said in a statement.

The two companies lay claim to billions of dollars in lucrative military contracts for a span of five years that competitors Blue Origin, the space company of Amazon.com Inc owner Jeff Bezos, and Northrop Grumman also competed for. Blue Origin Chief Executive Bob Smith said in a statement he was "disappointed" in the Pentagon's decision, adding that the company will continue to develop its heavy-lift New Glenn rocket "to fulfill our current commercial contracts, pursue a large and growing commercial market, and enter into new civil space launch contracts."

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Orlando F Jonathan Isaac has knee surgery

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac had successful surgery Friday to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced. Isaac was injured in the fourth quarter of Sundays 132-116 win over the Sacramento Kings in a game during the NBAs...

Pentagon awards United Launch Alliance, SpaceX launch contracts

The U.S. Air Force said on Friday it awarded United Launch Alliance ULA and Elon Musks SpaceX 653 million in combined military launch contracts under the Pentagons next-generation, multibillion-dollar launch capability program. The contract...

Costa Rica's foreign trade minister unexpectedly quits

Costa Ricas foreign trade minister, who played a key role in the countrys incorporation into the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development OECD, said on Friday that she has resigned from her post. A lawyer and expert on internat...

Coronavirus-hit Mexico receives $3 million donation from United States

Mexico received a donation of 3 million from the United States to help fight the novel coronavirus, which has claimed more than 50,000 lives, a health official said on Friday.Mexicos health ministry reported 6,717 new confirmed coronavirus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020