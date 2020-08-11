Left Menu
OxygenOS 10.5.4 update roll-out begins for OnePlus Nord

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 08:57 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 08:57 IST
OnePlus Nord has started receiving OxygenOS 10.5.4 update in India and other global markets with version number 10.5.4.AC01DA and 10.5.4.AC01AA​ respectively.

The latest update brings an improved display experience, enhancements to the quality of video calls, and low-light selfies. For Indian models, the update has fixed several issues including users being unable to join Red Cable Club and background music pausing when launching the front camera.

As usual, OnePlus is pushing the update in a phased manner and the European-specific model will soon receive the update with version number 10.5.4.AC01BA. Here is the complete changelog for OxygenOS 10.5.4 update for Nord:

System

  • Improved launch speed of GalleryImproved display experience
  • Fixed issue of being unable to join Red Cable Club (India only)
  • Fixed issue of background music pausing when launching the front camera

Camera

  • Improved quality of video calls
  • Improved color accuracy and white balance for low-light selfiesImproved vibrancy and color accuracy of the macro camera

Cloud Service

  • Fixed issue of syncing Notes (India only)

The OnePlus Nord is a mid-range smartphone that features a 6.4-inch Fluid AMOLED display (90Hz), Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset, a 48-megapixel Quad rear camera array and a 4,115 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging. In India, the device is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB+128GB model and Rs 29,999 for the higher 12GB+256GB variant.

