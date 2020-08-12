When will Microsoft Surface Duo be available in India and globally?

Microsoft's dual-screen Android phone which was announced during the tech giant's Surface hardware conference in October 2019 is now available for pre-orders in the United States starting at USD 1,399 ( nearly Rs 1,04,600).

Beginning today, the device can be pre-booked via Microsoft's online stores, AT&T Inc and BestBuy and it will hit stores beginning September 10. The Surface Duo has two storage variants- the 6GB+128GB model priced at USD 1,399 and the 6GB+256GB model priced at USD 1,499. The key highlights of Surface Duo are- a 360-degree hinge, Snapdragon 855 chipset, and two OLED displays.

Surface Duo represents the next wave of mobile productivity, inspiring people to rethink what is possible with the device in their pocket. Surface Duo delivers the easiest way to multitask on the go, bringing together the power of Microsoft 365 experiences and the full ecosystem of Android mobile apps. Starting Microsoft

As of now, there is no word from the company on whether the dual-screen Surface Duo will come to India and other global markets.

Surface Duo: Specifications

Display: 8.1-inch AMOLED Dual PixelSense Fusion Displays with 3:2 aspect ratio (open); 5.6-inch AMOLED Single PixelSense Displays with 4:3 aspect ratio (closed)

Processor and OS: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform; Android 10

Memory: 6GB RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Cameras: 11-megapixel adaptive camera (optimized for both front and rear) with PDAF and 84-degrees diagonal field-of-view (FOV); supports super zoom up to 7x; HDR multi-frame; 4K video recording at 30 fps/60 fps and Gyro-based digital video stabilization

Battery: 3577mAh with 18W charging; Up to 10 days of Standby Time

Network and Connectivity: WiFi-5 802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.0; 4G LTE; Dual SIM (eSIM+Nano); GPS; USB Type-C;

Authentication: Built-in fingerprint reader

According to Microsoft, the device comes with Enterprise-grade security, thanks to the company's custom-engineered Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) which enables full control over firmware components. Users can also connect Surface Duo to a full Windows 10 experience in the cloud with Windows Virtual Desktop. Additionally, a wide range of mobile device management (MDM) options are available to manage employees' experience and to protect corporate data.