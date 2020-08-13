Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

The Apple Watch Series 6 will be launching in early September alongside the next-generation iPad while the iPhone 12 Series will be unveiled in October. The news comes from a tweet by popular leaker and YouTuber Jon Prosser who claims to have an overall track record of around 80 percent (pretty reliable) and when it comes to predicting product announcement dates he has a good track record.

According to Prosser, Apple will launch the Watch Series 6 and new iPad model via a press release in the week commencing September 7. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Series launch event will be held in the week commencing October 12 with pre-orders for non-Pro models starting the same week while shipping will begin during the week of October 19.

Furthermore, Prosser claims that the upcoming iPhone series will have a staggered release and pre-booking, shipping for the iPhone 12 Pro models will take place in November, with no specific mention of launch week or date.

New, adjusted Apple dates!Apple Watch & iPad- Via press release- Week 37 w/c Sep 7iPhone 12 event- Week 42 w/c Oct 12iPhone 12 devices - Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12- Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19iPhone 12 Pro devices- Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

Late last month, Apple CFO Luca Maestri confirmed that the iPhone 12 will arrive a few weeks later than the usual September timeframe due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, at this point, Prosser's claims seem credible to Apple fans around the globe who are eagerly waiting for the iPhone 12 lineup and the Watch Series 6 to be released.