Nokia 5.3 to launch in India very soon; device listed on official website

The Nokia 5.3 which was launched in the international markets earlier this year is now set to make its debut in India very soon as the device has been listed on Nokia India's official website.

While the device carries a price tag of EUR 189 internationally, it is expected to be priced around or under Rs 15,000 in India. Nokia 5.3 will be available in three color options- Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal.

The Nokia 5.3 sports a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Low Blue Light certification. The device has a dedicated Google Assistant button and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick authentication.

Talking about performance, Nokia 5.3 adopts Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 512GB. The device runs the Android 10 operating system and is also a part of Google's Android One program.

On the optics front, the upcoming smartphone features an AI-powered quad-camera in a circular module that includes a 13 MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide lens with 118-degrees field-of-view, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel drop-notch front camera for capturing selfies.

The mid-range device packs a 4,000mAh AI-assisted Adaptive battery that Nokia claims will last up to two days. Network and connectivity options onboard the phone include- 4G LTE; WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth v4.2; GPS/AGPS; NFC; USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.